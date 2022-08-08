Commodities

PostNL cuts 2022 profit target as inflation bites

Elitsa Gadeva Reuters
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS on Monday cut its 2022 profit guidance for the second time this year, as soaring inflation and pressure on consumer spending impacted costs and e-commerce volumes.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, now sees full-year normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in a range of 145 million to 175 million euros ($148-178 million).

In May, PostNl had lowered its earnings guidance to 170 million to 210 million euros.

($1 = 0.9821 euros)

