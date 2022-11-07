Commodities

PostNL confirms third quarter results

November 07, 2022 — 01:48 am EST

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL PTNL.AS on Monday confirmed its third quarter preliminary results as high inflation and low consumer confidence continued putting pressure on costs.

"We expect these headwinds to continue in the quarters to come, causing prolonged uncertainty," Herna Verhagen, the group's Chief Executive, said in a statement.

The group, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, posted total revenues of 709 million euros, a normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) loss of 20 million euros ($19.89 million) and free cash outflow of 49 million euros in the third quarter, as pre-announced in October.

