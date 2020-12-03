Poste to use bond proceeds for investments, liquidity buffer - CFO

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI plans to use the 1 billion euro ($1.21 billion) it raised on the bond market on Wednesday to fund investments and as a liquidity buffer, the CFO of the Italian postal operator said.

The state-controlled group on Wednesday sold two bonds worth in total 1 billion euros, paying a slightly negative yield on the notes due in June 2024.

"We will use the money to press ahead with investments worth more than 2 billion euros envisaged in the group's 2018-2022 business plan, in addition we have created a liquidity buffer for uncertain times," CFO Guido Nola said on Thursday, speaking on Poste's TV channel.

Nola said Poste was the first Italian corporate issuer to pay a negative yield on the bond market, adding this was made possible by both the tightening of the spread between Italian and German government bonds and the fall in interest rates in the eurozone in recent months.

($1 = 0.8237 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

