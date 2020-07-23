Poste to offer fibre optic internet services across Italy

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane SpA PST.MI has reached agreements with Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and broadband group Open Fiber to provide high speed fibre optic internet services across Italy, extending its existing mobile offer into fixed line, the Italian post office operator said on Thursday.

The separate commercial agreements will be implemented through digital services unit PostePay, which includes Poste phone unit PosteMobile. They would allow Poste Italiane to deliver private and business customers "advanced internet connectivity solutions", separate statements said.

The move was part of state-controlled Poste's strategy aimed at expanding its consumer and business offering and aimed to "reduce even further the digital divide between different areas of the country", it said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, James Mackenzie Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

