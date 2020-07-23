PST

Poste to offer fibre optic internet services across Italy

Contributors
Elvira Pollina Reuters
James Mackenzie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters

Poste Italiane SpA has reached agreements with Telecom Italia and broadband group Open Fiber to provide high speed fibre optic internet services across Italy, extending its existing mobile offer into fixed line, the Italian post office operator said on Thursday.

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane SpA PST.MI has reached agreements with Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and broadband group Open Fiber to provide high speed fibre optic internet services across Italy, extending its existing mobile offer into fixed line, the Italian post office operator said on Thursday.

The separate commercial agreements will be implemented through digital services unit PostePay, which includes Poste phone unit PosteMobile. They would allow Poste Italiane to deliver private and business customers "advanced internet connectivity solutions", separate statements said.

The move was part of state-controlled Poste's strategy aimed at expanding its consumer and business offering and aimed to "reduce even further the digital divide between different areas of the country", it said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, James Mackenzie Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PST

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters