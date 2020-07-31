Poste sticks to dividend policy after better than expected Q2

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian postal service operator Poste Italiane PST.MI confirmed its dividend policy on Friday after reporting better than expected results in the second quarter of the year despite the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The group said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 325 million euros between April and June, down 30% from the same period last year, but ahead of an analyst consensus of 282 million euros.

Overall, revenue fell 13% to 2.33 billion euros, slightly better than an analysts consensus of 2.31 billion euros.

In its strategic plan dubbed Deliver 2022, Poste had pledged to increase its dividend by 5% every year until 2020.

"We are keeping our dividend strategy unchanged ahead of the Deliver 2022 update in the fourth quarter," CEO Matteo Del Fante said in a statement.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

