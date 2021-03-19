Poste sees operating profit at 2.2 bln euros in 2024

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI sees its operating profit rising to 2.2 billion euros by 2024, helped by higher revenues which are set to reach 12.7 billion euros the same year.

In its 2019-2024 business plan unveiled on Friday, the state-controlled conglomerate - which comprises insurance and financial divisions, a traditional mail and parcel business and a digital payments unit - projected net profit at 1.6 billion euros in 2024, compared to 1.2 billion euros last year.

Poste pledged to boost its dividend payments by 6% percent each year up to 2024, starting from a floor of 0.55 euros it would pay on 2021 results, which marks an increase of 14% from 2020.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)

