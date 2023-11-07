Poste raises 2023 EBIT goal after smaller-than-forecast Q3 drop

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected 18% drop in operating profit for the third quarter from a year earlier, hit by a one-off bonus payment to employees, and slightly improved its guidance for the year.

Revenues in the three months through September rose 3.6% annually to 2.8 billion euros ($3.0 billion), meeting analyst forecasts thanks to the contribution from the mail and parcel business, as well as the insurance and payments operations.

Sales from financial services fell 3% yearly despite the boost from higher rates.

Costs jumped 10.5% yearly in the quarter, inflated by 90 million euros relating to a 1,000 euro bonus payment that employees will receive in November.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell by nearly a fifth from a year earlier to 539 million euros, but were ahead of an average analyst forecast compiled by the company of 527 million.

Poste said it was upgrading its 2023 EBIT target to 2.6 billion euros, up from previous guidance of a 2.5 million euro EBIT target.

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

