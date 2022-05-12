Poste Italiane's operating profit up 12% on financial product sales

Adds stocks reaction and energy business

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI reported an 11.8% annual growth in operating profit for the first quarter as the robust performance of its insurance business helped the national post office to offset weakness in the traditional mail division.

Poste, a conglomerate whose services offers span from digital payments to mobile services, said it would also enter the energy sector during the year, with an offer based exclusively on renewable sources.

Revenues in the quarter rose 1.4% from a year ago to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion). The insurance division reported a 7.1% rise in revenues with operating profit up 14.4%. The financials services unit also performed well.

Operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), totalled 694 million euros in the period.

Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said the company was confident it would "maintain full visibility" on its 2022EBITtarget for the key mail, parcel and distribution division which saw a 2% drop in first quarter revenues, due to a tough comparison with 2021 and a challenging logistics environment.

By 0812, shares in Poste were down 0.6%, outperforming a 1.5% drop in the Italian blue chip index .FTMIB.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

