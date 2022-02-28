Poste Italiane to buy LIS for 700 mln euros to strengthen payment business

Adds details

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI said on Monday it had agreed to acquire LIS Holding from International Game Technology Plc IGT.N for a total consideration of 700 million euros ($781.20 million) to boost its exposure to the fast growing payments market.

The acquisition, based on an enterprise value of 630 million euros and net unrestricted cash for 70 million euros, will be fully funded with available cash resources, Italy's postal service said in a statement.

The deal, whose closing is expected by the third quarter of this year, is also meant to consolidate the growth of Poste's digital services unit PostePay in the so-called proximity payment business, which refers to payments done via mobile phone at physical points of sale, and boost its product offering.

"This acquisition represents a key milestone on our journey to create an integrated services ecosystem, benefiting all our customers, accelerating the transition towards cashless and digital payments in Italy," Poste Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said in the statement.

In 2021 LIS posted revenues of around 228 million euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around 40 million euros.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.