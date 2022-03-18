PST

Poste Italiane to buy controlling stake in health logistic firm Plurima

Francesco Zecchini Reuters
Poste Italiane signed an agreement to buy a 70% stake in Plurima, it said on Friday, adding the deal valued the entire health logistic company 130 million euros ($143.39 million) in terms of enterprise value.

Plurima specializes in hospital logistics and medical data management, in addition to storage services for public and private hospitals.

The small company took part in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Italy, an activity that also Poste Italiane carried out using the extensive network through which it normally delivers mail and parcels in the country.

Poste will leverage on this existing capability as well as on consolidated relationships with public administrations to grow as a logistic operator and grab business opportunities opening up with Plurima, Poste CEO Matteo Del Fante said.

($1 = 0.9066 euros)

