Poste Italiane set to buy health logistic group Plurima-sources

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Postal services group Poste Italiane PST.MI is nearing a deal to take control of Italy's health logistic group Plurima, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The group, which took part in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in some Italian regions, could be valued at around 100 million euros ($114 million), one of the sources said.

Plurima, which is being advised by Vitale&Co, and Poste Italiane declined to comment.

Controlled by the Marconi family, Plurima specialises in managing document archives and in providing logistic services such as pharmaceutical warehouse management and healthcare transport, businesses which have become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

French private equity firm Siparex has a 31% stake in the company, which is based in the central region of Umbria. It reported revenues of 46.6 million euros in 2020.

State-controlled Poste Italiane, which has insurance, financial and digital payment divisions besides the traditional mail and parcels business, aims to become a fully-fledged logistic player, according to a business plan it presented in March.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

