Poste Italiane reports 44% rise in Q2 net profit

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Net income at Italy's Poste Italiane PST.MI rose by 44% in the second quarter thanks to strong growth in the payment & mobile division and cost-cutting in the mail & parcel segment, the company said on Thursday.

Poste sees an operating profit of 2 billion euros ($2.04 billion) in 2022, doubled compared to the 2016 figure, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9800 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

