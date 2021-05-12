Poste Italiane Q1 op. profit up 41% thanks to parcel, insurance business

MILANO, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian postal service operator Poste Italiane PST.MI on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 41% rise in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by its insurance division and higher parcel revenue.

The state-controlled conglomerate said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 620 million euros ($752 million) in the first three months of the year, above an analyst consensus of 573 million euros.

The group -- which includes insurance and financial divisions, the traditional mail and parcel business and a digital payments unit -- reported revenues of 2.93 billion euros in the quarter, up from 2.67 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

