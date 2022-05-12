Poste Italiane Q1 op. profit rises 11.8%

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI reported a 11.8% growth in operating profit in the first quarter of 2022, thanks to the positive contribution of all its divisions, while revenues inched up 1.4% to 3 billion euros ($3.15 billion).

The company, which offers insurance, financial, digital payment and mobile services on top of its traditional mail, parcel and distribution business said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totaled 694 million euros in the period.

Chief Executive Matteo del Fante said the company was confident "to maintain full visibility" on its operating profit for the key mail, parcel and distribution division after the business saw a 2% drop in revenues during the first quarter, also because of a tough comparison with the 2021 period and a challenging logistics environment.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini; editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Francesco.Zecchini@thomsonreuters.com;))

