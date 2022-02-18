Poste Italiane holds less than 10% of seized energy credits - document

ROME, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI holds less than 10% of 2.3 billion euros ($2.62 billion) in tax credits offered for energy efficiency and anti-earthquake work on buildings which are under precautionary seizure by Italy's tax police, a document presented to parliament and seen by Reuters showed.

Under a popular scheme introduced in 2020 and subbed 'superbonus', the Italian government pays 110% of the cost of work on green measures such as insulation, solar panels and replacing old-fashioned boilers.

But concerns over potential fraud have seen a brake put on the distribution of funds, hurting the building trade, and raising concerns about the impact on banks that have bought the tax credits.

The document also showed that Poste Italiane holds some 20% of the tax credits sold.

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

