Poste Italiane buys postal operator Nexive to consolidate mail delivery

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI has agreed to buy loss-making postal operator Nexive from Germany's Mutares MUXG.DE and The Netherlands' PostNL PTNL.AS in a deal that could be worth around 60 million euros ($71.06 million), including debt.

The acquisition will allow Poste to extract synergies from the smaller rival, which has been struggling to cope with falling mail volumes and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nexive has an approximate 12% market share in the Italian mail market, with annual volumes of around 350 million items, of which 5% registered mail, and a 1% market share in parcels, with some 8 million items delivered in 2019.

Poste Italiane, which is Italy's former postal monopoly, plans to consolidate Nexive and its 1,300 workers to extract economies of scale, it said in a statement.

The precise value of the deal, which is expected to close by January 2021, will be calculated at the end of a due diligence process, it added.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

