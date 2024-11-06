Poste Italiane Achieves Record Financial Growth in 2024

Poste Italiane SPA (IT:PST) has released an update.

Poste Italiane reports record financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues reaching €9.2 billion, an 8% increase year-on-year. The company’s adjusted EBIT grew by 17.8% due to effective cost management, and all business units contributed to revenue growth, particularly in parcel services and financial products. Poste Italiane also declared an interim dividend of €0.33 per share, reflecting its robust performance and alignment with net income guidance.

