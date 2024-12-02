News & Insights

Stocks

Postal Savings Bank of China Prepares for 2024 Shareholder Meeting

December 02, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1658) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its H share register of members from December 17 to December 20, 2024, to finalize the list of shareholders eligible to attend the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024. Shareholders are advised to submit necessary documents by December 16 to be included in the list.

For further insights into HK:1658 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.