Postal Savings Bank of China Prepares for 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its H share register of members from December 17 to December 20, 2024, to finalize the list of shareholders eligible to attend the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024. Shareholders are advised to submit necessary documents by December 16 to be included in the list.

