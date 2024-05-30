Postal Savings Bank of China Plans Profit Sharing

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1658) has released an update.

The board of Postal Savings Bank of China has approved a proposal for the bank’s 2024 interim profit distribution, which will allocate up to 30% of the first half-year’s net profit to shareholders, pending final approval at the shareholder’s general meeting. The bank will ensure that this interim distribution aligns with relevant laws and the organization’s Articles of Association, with full details to be announced in due course. This move demonstrates the bank’s commitment to shareholder returns while considering its financial performance and regulatory compliance.

