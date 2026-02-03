Postal Savings Bank of China Co. (PSBKF) Price Target Increased by 18.72% to 0.76

The average one-year price target for Postal Savings Bank of China Co. (OTCPK:PSBKF) has been revised to $0.76 / share. This is an increase of 18.72% from the prior estimate of $0.64 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.65 to a high of $0.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.36% from the latest reported closing price of $0.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Savings Bank of China Co.. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 33.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSBKF is 0.14%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.47% to 662,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147,710K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154,681K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSBKF by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 137,229K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138,388K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSBKF by 0.91% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 53,461K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,881K shares , representing a decrease of 26.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSBKF by 17.73% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 33,259K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,998K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSBKF by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 30,135K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.