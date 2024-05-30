Postal Savings Bank of China Announces Major Asset Transfer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1658) has released an update.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. has approved a proposal to transfer its beneficial interests in certain trusts and an asset management plan to China Post Capital Management Co., Ltd., with a total consideration of RMB51.58 billion, pending final terms and agreements. The bank will provide further updates once the official agreements have been signed. This strategic move is yet to be finalized, but it indicates significant financial realignment within China’s banking sector.

For further insights into HK:1658 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.