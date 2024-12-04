Postal Savings Bank of China Announces Interim Dividend

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1658) has released an update.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 1.477 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, with shareholder approval expected by December 20, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 27, 2024, and payment will occur on January 24, 2025. Investors should note the book closure period from January 2 to January 7, 2025, to determine dividend entitlement.

