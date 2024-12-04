Postal Savings Bank of China Announces Interim Dividend

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1658) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 1.477 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, with shareholder approval expected by December 20, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 27, 2024, and payment will occur on January 24, 2025. Investors should note the book closure period from January 2 to January 7, 2025, to determine dividend entitlement.
For further insights into HK:1658 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.