News & Insights

Stocks

Postal Savings Bank of China Announces 2024 EGM Details

December 04, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1658) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. has announced that its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting will take place on December 20, 2024, in Beijing. Key resolutions for approval include the 2024 Interim Profit Distribution Plan and remuneration plans for directors and supervisors for 2023. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf.

For further insights into HK:1658 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.