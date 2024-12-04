Postal Savings Bank of China Announces 2024 EGM Details

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1658) has released an update.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. has announced that its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting will take place on December 20, 2024, in Beijing. Key resolutions for approval include the 2024 Interim Profit Distribution Plan and remuneration plans for directors and supervisors for 2023. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf.

