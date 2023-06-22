Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) closed at $14.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.14% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Postal Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.33 million, up 20.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $62.37 million, which would represent changes of -0.99% and +16.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Postal Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower within the past month. Postal Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Postal Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.38, so we one might conclude that Postal Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PSTL's PEG ratio is currently 2.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

