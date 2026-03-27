Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Price Target Increased by 16.05% to 22.49

The average one-year price target for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been revised to $22.49 / share. This is an increase of 16.05% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from the latest reported closing price of $18.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 121 owner(s) or 36.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTL is 0.04%, an increase of 60.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.64% to 19,167K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilman Hill Asset Management holds 583K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 581K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 45.90% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 513K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 3.95% over the last quarter.

CSM Advisors holds 471K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 450K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 91.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 1,042.46% over the last quarter.

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