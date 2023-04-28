Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) closed the most recent trading day at $15.37, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.78% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Postal Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.01 million, up 25.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $62.12 million, which would represent changes of -0.99% and +16.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Postal Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.45% lower. Postal Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Postal Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

Also, we should mention that PSTL has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PSTL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.