Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $17.93. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.9% loss over the past four weeks.

This increased optimism stems from the company’s growth efforts that expand its portfolio, capitalize on strong demand and generate durable cash flows.

This company is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%. Revenues are expected to be $11.75 million, up 32.5% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Postal Realty Trust, the consensus FFO estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in FFO estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PSTL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Postal Realty Trust belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Brandywine Realty Trust BDN, closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $13.59. Over the past month, BDN has returned 0.7%.

Brandywine Realty Trust's consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.8% over the past month to $0.34. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of -2.9%. Brandywine Realty Trust currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

