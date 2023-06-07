Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) closed the most recent trading day at $15.27, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Postal Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Postal Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.33 million, up 20.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $62.37 million. These totals would mark changes of -0.99% and +16.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Postal Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Postal Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Postal Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

We can also see that PSTL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PSTL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.