Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Down 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Postal Realty Trust (PSTL). Shares have lost about 4.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Postal Realty Trust due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Postal Realty Trust Q1 AFFO Misses Estimates on Higher Expenses, Guidance Raised

Postal Realty Trust reported first-quarter 2026 AFFO per share of 33 cents, up 3.1% year over year, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 5.7%. Total revenues were $26.6 million, up 20.3% year over year, but came in 0.8% below the consensus mark.

Results reflected strong rent roll growth from acquisitions and embedded internal growth, partly offset by higher corporate overhead as the platform scaled. The owned portfolio ended the quarter 99.8% occupied, underscoring steady demand for USPS-leased assets.

Postal Realty Trust's Top Line Rises on Portfolio Growth

Rental income increased 21.6% year over year to $26.1 million, supported by internal growth and acquisition volume. Fee and other revenues were $0.5 million, bringing total revenues to $26.6 million for the quarter.

During the period, Postal Realty Trust acquired 61 USPS-leased properties for $34.6 million (excluding closing costs). The purchases comprised about 195,000 net leasable interior square feet, with a weighted-average rental rate of $14.56 per square foot and a weighted-average cash capitalization rate of approximately 7.4%, adding to the rent base and supporting revenue growth.

Postal Realty Highlights Leasing Visibility

Management emphasized the predictability of its rent stream and pointed to improving visibility from longer-duration leases that include annual escalators. The company also introduced a 2027 same-store cash revenue growth outlook of approximately 6.5%, which it tied to its leasing approach with the Postal Service.

As of March 31, 2026, the owned portfolio consisted of 1,978 properties across 49 states and one territory, totaling about 7.3 million net leasable interior square feet. The company also cited a high tenant retention backdrop, referencing a 99.6% retention rate.

Postal Realty Trust's Cost Profile Pressures the Quarter's Beat Potential

Expense pressure weighed on results despite revenue growth. On a year-over-year basis, real estate taxes were up to $3.1 million from $2.6 million, and property operating expenses of $2.8 million increased from $2.5 million, reflecting the larger portfolio base.

General and administrative expenses rose to $5.4 million from $4.9 million. Net interest expense totaled $4.4 million, up from $3.6 million, reflecting a larger debt load alongside portfolio expansion.

Postal Realty's Balance Sheet Stays Conservative

Postal Realty ended first-quarter 2026 with net debt of $385.4 million and leverage of 5.2X net debt to pro forma annualized adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to enterprise value was 36.9%, while fixed charge coverage and adjusted interest coverage were 4.2X and 4.4X, respectively.

Liquidity improved following the February 2026 credit facility expansion that increased the revolver to $250 million and the 2028 term loan capacity to $190 million. At quarter-end, PSTL had $201.0 million undrawn on the revolver and said that 84% of debt was set to fixed rates (including hedges), supporting balance sheet flexibility, with no meaningful maturities showing up until 2028 in the company’s debt schedule.

Equity issuance remained a key funding source, with $59.7 million of gross proceeds raised through the ATM program in the first quarter and $52.8 million of forward ATM equity unsettled as of May 5, 2026.

Postal Realty Trust Raises Guidance and Lifts Acquisition Target

For 2026, Postal Realty Trust increased AFFO guidance by one cent to a range of $1.40-$1.42 per share.

The company also raised its 2026 acquisition guidance by $15 million to $130-$140 million and guided same-store cash NOI growth in the range of 6%-7%. The updated acquisition target signals a continued emphasis on external growth as Postal Realty works to scale its footprint in last-mile and flex assets.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Postal Realty Trust has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Postal Realty Trust has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Postal Realty Trust belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, American Tower (AMT), has gained 1.2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

American Tower reported revenues of $2.74 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.8%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares with $2.75 a year ago.

For the current quarter, American Tower is expected to post earnings of $2.69 per share, indicating a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

American Tower has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.