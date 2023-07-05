Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) closed at $14.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.12% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Postal Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.38 million, up 20.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $62.5 million. These totals would mark changes of -0.99% and +17.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Postal Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% lower within the past month. Postal Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Postal Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.68.

Investors should also note that PSTL has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

