Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) closed at $14.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Postal Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.33 million, up 20.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $62.37 million, which would represent changes of -0.99% and +16.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Postal Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.9% lower. Postal Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Postal Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.93, so we one might conclude that Postal Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PSTL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

