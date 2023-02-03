Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Postal Realty Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $15.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.92%, the lowest has been 3.08%, and the highest has been 6.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=170).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.13% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Postal Realty Trust is $17.91. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.13% from its latest reported closing price of $15.56.

The projected annual revenue for Postal Realty Trust is $63MM, an increase of 28.08%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Realty Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PSTL is 0.1430%, an increase of 15.6211%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 15,581K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 1,436,430 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470,848 shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 10.87% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 878,500 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMCDX - Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund holds 704,900 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691,800 shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 601,552 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603,123 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 47.90% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 593,179 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817,375 shares, representing a decrease of 37.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 39.17% over the last quarter.

Postal Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

