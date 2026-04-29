Postal Realty Trust (MUN:2WP) Price Target Increased by 20.65% to 19.20

The average one-year price target for Postal Realty Trust (MUN:2WP) has been revised to 19,20 € / share. This is an increase of 20.65% from the prior estimate of 15,91 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18,47 € to a high of 20,07 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.94% from the latest reported closing price of 17,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 36.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2WP is 0.04%, an increase of 50.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.18% to 18,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 581K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WP by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Gilman Hill Asset Management holds 527K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2WP by 0.50% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 513K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WP by 11.03% over the last quarter.

CSM Advisors holds 471K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WP by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 450K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 91.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WP by 1,042.46% over the last quarter.

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