Postal Realty Trust (MUN:2WP) Price Target Decreased by 16.00% to 15.91

The average one-year price target for Postal Realty Trust (MUN:2WP) has been revised to 15,91 € / share. This is a decrease of 16.00% from the prior estimate of 18,94 € dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14,10 € to a high of 18,11 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.99% from the latest reported closing price of 14,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2WP is 0.06%, an increase of 45.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 20,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 878K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilman Hill Asset Management holds 583K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WP by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 569K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2WP by 48.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 523K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WP by 20.65% over the last quarter.

