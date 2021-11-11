Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.99, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSTL was $19.99, representing a -6.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.27 and a 35.07% increase over the 52 week low of $14.80.

PSTL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PSTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports PSTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pstl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

