Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.23, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSTL was $20.23, representing a -3.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.96 and a 59.92% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

PSTL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). PSTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports PSTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSTL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

