Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.218 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.4% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSTL was $17.23, representing a -11.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 58.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

PSTL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PSTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.36.

