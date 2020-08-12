Dividends
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.3, the dividend yield is 5.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSTL was $15.3, representing a -21.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 41.14% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

PSTL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PSTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44.

