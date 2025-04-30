Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with Revenue Growth and Successful USPS Property Acquisitions

Postal Realty Trust reports strong Q1 2025 results with revenue growth, successful acquisitions, and new lease agreements with USPS.

Quiver AI Summary

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a substantial 28% increase in revenues compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company achieved a net income of $2.1 million, and Funds from Operations (FFO) were $8.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. During this period, Postal Realty Trust acquired 36 properties leased to the USPS for approximately $15.8 million, maintaining a strong portfolio occupancy of 99.8%. Additionally, the company agreed to new lease terms for 2025 and 2026, including annual rent escalations of 3%. Following these results, a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share was declared, with a payment date set for May 30, 2025. The company also indicated ongoing acquisition activity and provided guidance for 2025, with projected AFFO per diluted share ranging from $1.20 to $1.22.

Potential Positives

28% growth in revenues from the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

Success in acquiring 36 USPS properties for approximately $15.8 million at a favorable weighted average capitalization rate of 7.6%.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share, reflecting strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Achieved 99.8% occupancy rate across the owned portfolio, indicating strong demand and effective property management.

Potential Negatives

Despite a reported revenue growth of 28%, the company's net income attributed to common shareholders is only $2.1 million, indicating challenges in profitability despite increased revenue.

There is a significant accumulated deficit of approximately $67.9 million, raising concerns about the long-term financial health and sustainability of the company.

The guidance for 2025 suggests relatively low AFFO per diluted share growth, projected at a range of $1.20 to $1.22, which may not meet investor expectations for higher returns.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights for Postal Realty Trust in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, the company reported 28% revenue growth, net income of $2.1 million, and FFO of $8.4 million.

How many properties did Postal Realty Trust acquire in 2025?

The company acquired 36 USPS properties for approximately $15.8 million, with a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.6%.

What is the latest dividend declared by Postal Realty Trust?

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share, payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 1, 2025.

What percentage of Postal Realty Trust's portfolio was occupied as of March 31, 2025?

The company's portfolio was 99.8% occupied, consisting of 1,738 properties across various locations.

What is the anticipated AFFO per share guidance for 2025?

The company expects its AFFO per diluted share to range from $1.20 to $1.22 for the year 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PSTL Insider Trading Activity

$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT BRANDWEIN (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,952 shares for an estimated $255,956 .

. JEREMY GARBER (Pres., Treasurer & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $112,054 .

. ANDREW SPODEK (CEO and Director) purchased 7,968 shares for an estimated $103,584

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





- Agreed to New Rents on all 2025 & 2026 Negotiated Leases -









- Acquired 36 USPS Properties for $15.8 million at a Weighted Average Capitalization Rate of 7.6% -







CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,100 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025









28% growth in revenues from first quarter 2024 to first quarter 2025



28% growth in revenues from first quarter 2024 to first quarter 2025



Net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share



Net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share



Funds from Operations ("FFO") of $8.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share



Funds from Operations ("FFO") of $8.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share



Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") of $9.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share



Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") of $9.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share



Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share



Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share



Acquired 36 USPS properties for approximately $15.8 million, excluding closing costs, at a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.6%



Acquired 36 USPS properties for approximately $15.8 million, excluding closing costs, at a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.6%



Agreed to new lease terms on 2025 and 2026 negotiated leases with the USPS, which include 3% annual escalations











"2025 is off to a strong start, with continued momentum in our re-leasing efforts and a healthy pace of acquisitions," said Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer. "We've agreed to new rents for leases through 2026 and are turning our attention to 2027 re-leasing. Our secure and increasingly visible cash flows are supported by long-term leases and rent escalations that further strengthen our internal organic growth profile."







Property Portfolio & Acquisitions







The Company’s owned portfolio was 99.8% occupied, comprised of 1,738 properties across 49 states and one territory with approximately 6.5 million net leasable interior square feet and a weighted average rental rate of $10.90 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of March 31, 2025. The weighted average rental rate consisted of $13.07 per leasable square foot on last-mile and flex properties, and $4.12 on industrial properties.





During the first quarter, the Company acquired 36 last-mile and flex properties leased to the USPS for approximately $15.8 million excluding closing costs, comprising approximately 100,000 net leasable interior square feet at a weighted average rental rate of $13.69 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of March 31, 2025.







Leasing







As of April 16, 2025, the Company received 38 fully executed new leases from the USPS for leases expired in 2025. We have been working diligently with the Postal Service to have fully executed leases in hand prior to upcoming expirations and are fully up to date for 2025 leases, aside for a lease at one asset that was recently acquired. The total net lump sum catch-up payment received from the USPS was approximately $0.4 million for leases executed during the first quarter 2025.







Balance Sheet & Capital Markets Activity







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.5 million of cash and property-related reserves, and approximately $307 million of net debt with a weighted average interest rate of 4.41%. At the end of the quarter, 92% of the Company's debt outstanding was set to fixed rates (when taking into account interest rate hedges), and $126 million of the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn.





During the first quarter and through April 16, 2025, the Company issued 249,000 shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program at an average price of $14.22 per share and 73,137 common units in its operating partnership as consideration for a portfolio acquisition at a price of $14.03 per unit.







Dividend







On April 21, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend equates to $0.97 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2025.







Subsequent Events







Subsequent to quarter end and through April 16, 2025, the Company acquired 25 properties comprising approximately 73,000 net leasable interior square feet for approximately $12.7 million, excluding closing costs. The Company had another 35 properties totaling approximately $21.6 million under definitive contracts.







2025 Guidance













2025 Guidance



















Low

















High













AFFO per Diluted Share





$1.20





to





$1.22









Acquisition Volume





$80.0 million





to





$90.0 million









Cash G&A Expense





$10.5 million





to





$11.0 million





























Note: The Company does not provide guidance with respect to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or provide reconciliations to GAAP from its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of AFFO per share guidance due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the effect, timing and significance of certain amounts in the reconciliation that would be required by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Examples of these amounts include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions or developments. In addition, certain non-recurring items may also significantly affect net income but are generally adjusted for in AFFO. Based on our historical experience, the dollar amounts of these items could be significant, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance period.







Webcast and Conference Call Details







The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.







Replay







A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 1, 2025, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13750500.







Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information







An explanation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, including, FFO, AFFO and net debt, as well as reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included below.





The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than the Company does and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.





The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for recurring capital expenditures (defined as all capital expenditures and leasing costs that are recurring in nature, excluding expenditures that (i) are for items identified or existing at the time a property was acquired or contributed (including through the Company’s formation transactions), (ii) are part of a strategic plan intended to increase the value or revenue-generating ability of a property, (iii) are for replacements of roof or parking lots, (iv) are considered infrequent or extraordinary in nature, or (v) for casualty damage), acquisition-related expenses (defined as expenses that are incurred for investment purposes and business acquisitions and do not correlate with the ongoing operations of the Company’s existing portfolio, including due diligence costs for acquisitions not consummated and certain professional fees incurred that were directly related to completed acquisitions or dispositions and integration of acquired business) that are not capitalized, and certain other non-recurring expenses and then adding back non-cash items including: write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees, straight-line rent and other adjustments (including lump sum catch up amounts for increased rents, net of any lease incentives), fair value lease adjustments, casualty losses (recoveries) and income (expenses) on insurance recoveries from casualties, non-real estate depreciation and amortization and non-cash components of compensation expense. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of the Company’s operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is widely used by other REITs and is helpful to investors as a meaningful additional measure of the Company’s ability to make capital investments. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as the Company does and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.





The Company calculates its net debt as total debt less cash and property-related reserves. Net debt as of March 31, 2025 is calculated as total debt of approximately $308 million less cash and property-related reserves of approximately $1 million.





These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of the Company’s operating performance to net income. Management believes that accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. As a result, the Company believes that the additive use of FFO and AFFO, together with the required GAAP presentation, is widely-used by the Company’s competitors and other REITs and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s performance and a more informed and appropriate basis on which to make investment decisions.







Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated growth and ability to obtain financing and close on pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.







Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.







Contact:









Investor Relations and Media Relations







Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com





Phone: 516-232-8900











Postal Realty Trust, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations











(Unaudited)











(in thousands, except share and per share data)





























For the Three Months





Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Revenues:







































Rental income





$





21,480













$





16,604













Fee and other









670

















683















Total revenues











22,150

















17,287















Operating expenses:























Real estate taxes









2,649

















2,302













Property operating expenses









2,461

















2,353













General and administrative









4,936

















4,292













Casualty and impairment losses, net









150

















—













Depreciation and amortization









5,624

















5,301















Total operating expenses











15,820

















14,248

































Loss on sale of real estate assets









(49





)













—



































Income from operations











6,281

















3,039













Other income









30

















50















Interest expense, net:























Contractual interest expense









(3,437





)













(2,637





)









Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees and amortization of debt discount









(211





)













(181





)









Interest income









6

















1















Total interest expense, net











(3,642





)













(2,817





)











Income before income tax expense











2,669

















272













Income tax expense









(14





)













(16





)











Net income











2,655

















256













Net income attributable to operating partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests









(573





)













(50





)











Net income attributable to common stockholders







$





2,082













$





206















Net income (loss) per share:























Basic and Diluted





$





0.06













$





(0.01





)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic and Diluted









23,216,150

















22,045,310































































Postal Realty Trust, Inc.





















Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Unaudited)











(In thousands, except par value and share data)

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

































Assets























Investments:





















Real estate properties, at cost:





















Land





$





132,297













$





128,457













Building and improvements









524,490

















512,248













Tenant improvements









7,609

















7,501













Total real estate properties, at cost









664,396

















648,206













Less: Accumulated depreciation









(61,961





)













(58,175





)









Total real estate properties, net









602,435

















590,031













Investment in financing leases, net









15,923

















15,951













Total real estate investments, net









618,358

















605,982













Cash









639

















1,799













Escrow and reserves









926

















744













Rent and other receivables









4,961

















6,658













Prepaid expenses and other assets, net









12,032

















14,519













Goodwill









1,536

















1,536













Deferred rent receivable









3,154

















2,639













In-place lease intangibles, net









12,140

















12,636













Above market leases, net









272

















305















Total Assets







$





654,018













$





646,818



































Liabilities and Equity

























Liabilities:























Term loans, net





$





248,901













$





248,790













Revolving credit facility









24,000

















14,000













Secured borrowings, net









33,820

















33,918













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other, net









15,580

















16,441













Below market leases, net









16,812

















16,171















Total Liabilities











339,113

















329,320















Commitments and Contingencies

























Equity:























Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 23,696,171 and 23,494,487 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









237

















235













Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 27,206 shares authorized; 27,206 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









310,131

















310,031













Accumulated other comprehensive income









3,001

















5,230













Accumulated deficit









(67,890





)













(64,211





)











Total Stockholders’ Equity











245,479

















251,285













Operating partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests









69,426

















66,213















Total Equity











314,905

















317,498















Total Liabilities and Equity







$





654,018













$





646,818































































Postal Realty Trust, Inc.









Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and AFFO











(Unaudited)











(In thousands, except share and per share data)





























For the Three





Months Ended









March 31, 2025













Net income











$





2,655













Impairment charges













65













Loss on sale of real estate assets













49













Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets













5,597















FFO











$





8,366













Recurring capital expenditures













(168





)









Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees and amortization of debt discount













211













Straight-line rent and other adjustments













(326





)









Fair value lease adjustments













(830





)









Acquisition-related and other expenses













122













Income on insurance recoveries from casualties













(30





)









Casualty losses, net













85













Non-real estate depreciation and amortization













27













Non-cash components of compensation expense













2,351















AFFO











$





9,808















FFO per common share and common unit outstanding











$





0.28















AFFO per common share and common unit outstanding











$





0.32















Weighted average common shares and common units outstanding, basic and diluted















30,293,528











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.