Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Postal Realty Trust will report Q4 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, with a conference call on February 27.

Quiver AI Summary

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on February 26, 2025, after market close. The company, which manages over 2,000 properties leased mainly to the United States Postal Service, will host a conference call to discuss these results on February 27, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested participants can access the live audio webcast on the company's investor website or call in using provided numbers. A replay of the call will be available starting later that day. For more information about Postal Realty Trust, visit their website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for Q4 2024 indicates transparency and proactive communication with investors.

Scheduling a webcast and conference call shows commitment to engaging with investors and analysts regarding company performance.

Providing detailed replay information for the conference call enhances accessibility for stakeholders unable to attend live.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the financial results will not occur until February 26, 2025, which may raise concerns about the company's transparency and responsiveness to investor inquiries regarding its performance.

The financial results are being reported after market close, which can lead to a delayed reaction from investors and analysts, possibly affecting the company's stock performance.

FAQ

When will Postal Realty Trust report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Postal Realty Trust will report its financial results on February 26, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the webcast for Postal Realty Trust's financial results?

The webcast will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

What time is the conference call for discussing financial results?

The conference call will be held on February 27, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the Postal Realty Trust conference call?

Callers in the U.S. and Canada should dial 1-877-407-9208 ten minutes before the call.

What is the schedule for the call replay after the conference?

The replay will be available from 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on February 27, 2025, until 11:59 P.M. on March 13, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PSTL Insider Trading Activity

$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW SPODEK (CEO and Director) purchased 7,968 shares for an estimated $103,584

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that it will report its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after market close.







Webcast and Call Information:







The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.







Replay:







A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 13, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13750499.







About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.







Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.







Contact:







Investor Relations and Media Relations





Email:



Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com







Phone: (516) 232-8900



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.