Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 10.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 in the previous session. Postal Realty Trust has gained 22.3% since the start of the year compared to the 12.4% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 4.7% return for the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 4, 2025, Postal Realty Trust reported EPS of $0.12 versus consensus estimate of $0.3.

For the current fiscal year, Postal Realty Trust is expected to post earnings of $1.24 per share on $92.94 in revenues. This represents a 6.9% change in EPS on a 21.69% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.25 per share on $102.35 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 1.33% and 10.13%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Postal Realty Trust has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Postal Realty Trust has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 12X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.2X versus its peer group's average of 11.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Postal Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Postal Realty Trust passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Postal Realty Trust shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does PSTL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PSTL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR). CLPR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Clipper Realty Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 33.33%, and for the current fiscal year, CLPR is expected to post earnings of $0.57 per share on revenue of $150.9 million.

Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. have gained 10% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.74X and a P/CF of 2.37X.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry may rank in the bottom 58% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PSTL and CLPR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

