Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Executive Team to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference

Postal Realty Trust executives will present at the Nareit REITweek conference on June 4, 2025, with a live webcast available.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. announced that its executives, including CEO Andrew Spodek, President Jeremy Garber, and CFO Robert Klein, will present at the Nareit REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference on June 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available live via audio webcast on the company's website, and a replay will be accessible afterward. The company, which manages over 2,150 properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service, will also hold meetings with investors during the conference, which runs from June 2 to June 4, 2025. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Postal Realty Trust will present at a prominent industry conference (Nareit’s REITweek: 2025), showcasing its leadership and potentially attracting investor interest.

The presence of key executives (CEO, President, CFO) at the conference highlights the company's commitment to engaging with the investment community.

The availability of a live audio webcast and replay ensures that the presentation is accessible, potentially increasing transparency and investor engagement.

Potential Negatives

Announcement does not provide any new strategic initiatives or growth plans, which may indicate a lack of direction or innovation in the company’s future.

The reliance on the USPS as the primary tenant could raise concerns about vulnerability to changes in postal service demand or government policies affecting the postal sector.

Presence at a conference without significant new information may lead to investor skepticism regarding the company’s performance and future prospects.

FAQ

What is the date of the REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference?

The REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference takes place from June 2 to June 4, 2025.

Who will present at the Postal Realty Trust conference?

Andrew Spodek, Jeremy Garber, and Robert Klein will present at the conference.

How can I access the live audio webcast?

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website.

Will there be a replay of the presentation?

Yes, a replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event on the website.

How many properties does Postal Realty Trust manage?

Postal Realty Trust manages over 2,150 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service.

$PSTL Insider Trading Activity

$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT BRANDWEIN (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,952 shares for an estimated $255,956 .

. JEREMY GARBER (Pres., Treasurer & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $112,054 .

. ANDREW SPODEK (CEO and Director) purchased 7,968 shares for an estimated $103,584

$PSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,150 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website



Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations



. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Monday, June 2 to Wednesday, June 4, 2025.







About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.







Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,150 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.







Contact:







Investor Relations and Media Relations





Email:



Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com







Phone: (516) 232-8900



