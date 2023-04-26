Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A (PSTL) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 3.08%, and the highest has been 6.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTL is 0.51%, an increase of 293.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 15,131K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTL is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A is 17.41. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.10% from its latest reported closing price of 14.62.

The projected annual revenue for Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A is 63MM, an increase of 19.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 878K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 807K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing a decrease of 77.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 732K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 13.15% over the last quarter.

FMCDX - Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund holds 705K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 644K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Postal Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

