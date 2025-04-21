Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase of 1.0% to $0.2425 per Share

Postal Realty Trust announces a quarterly dividend increase of 1.0% to $0.2425 per share, payable May 30, 2025.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. announced the approval of a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share on its Class A common stock, representing a 1.0% increase from the previous quarter. This dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders who are on record as of May 1, 2025. The company, which manages over 2,100 properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service, emphasized that forward-looking statements in their press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that may affect actual results. These risks include lease terminations, changes in postal service demand, and various economic and competitive factors.

Potential Positives

The approval of a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share demonstrates the company's ability to provide returns to shareholders, reflecting financial stability and a commitment to shareholder value.



The 1.0% increase in the dividend from the previous quarter indicates growth in the company's profitability or cash flow, which is a positive signal for investors.



The dividend payout date and record date provide clear information for investors, showing transparency and effective communication from the company.

Potential Negatives

The dividend increase of only 1.0% may be perceived as underwhelming by investors, indicating limited growth potential.

Reliance on the USPS poses significant risks, including potential lease terminations, which could adversely affect revenue stability.

The press release emphasizes inherent uncertainties and risks, which may raise concerns about the company's future performance and sustainability.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend announced by Postal Realty Trust?

The board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share, a 1% increase from Q1 2024.

When will the dividend be payable to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders recorded by May 1, 2025.

How many properties does Postal Realty Trust manage?

Postal Realty Trust owns and manages over 2,100 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service.

What factors could affect Postal Realty Trust's future results?

Factors include USPS lease terminations, demand changes for postal services, and general economic conditions.

Where can I find more information about Postal Realty Trust?

More details are available on the company's website at postalrealtytrust.com.

$PSTL Insider Trading Activity

$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT BRANDWEIN (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,952 shares for an estimated $255,956 .

. JEREMY GARBER (Pres., Treasurer & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $112,054 .

. ANDREW SPODEK (CEO and Director) purchased 7,968 shares for an estimated $103,584

$PSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,100 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock in the amount of $0.2425 per share. This represents a 1.0% increase from the first quarter 2024 dividend. The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2025.







About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.







Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.







Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Contact:







Investor Relations and Media Relations





Email:



Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com







Phone: (516) 232-8900



