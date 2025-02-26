News & Insights

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Announces 2025 AFFO Guidance and Dividend Increase Amid Successful Leasing and Acquisition Strategies

February 26, 2025 — 06:10 pm EST

Postal Realty Trust announced 2025 AFFO guidance of $1.20-$1.22 per share, increasing the dividend for the seventh year.

Quiver AI Summary

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, featuring strong operational performance highlighted by a 20% increase in rental income and successful leasing activities, including new leases with 3% annual escalations. The company executed 63 acquisitions valued at approximately $30.7 million in the fourth quarter and 197 properties for about $91 million throughout 2024. The Board has increased the dividend to $0.2425 per share, marking the seventh consecutive year of growth. Looking ahead, Postal Realty projects its 2025 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) guidance between $1.20 and $1.22 per diluted share, reflecting the confidence in its ongoing partnership with the USPS and potential for continued growth.

Potential Positives

  • Introduced 2025 AFFO guidance of $1.20 to $1.22 per diluted share, providing clarity on future earnings expectations.
  • Acquired 197 properties for approximately $91 million in 2024, expanding the property portfolio and likely increasing revenue potential.
  • Raised the dividend per share for the seventh consecutive year, signaling strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Successfully executed new leases with 3% annual rent escalations and ten-year terms, enhancing revenue stability and long-term growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income attributed to common shareholders for 2024 was only $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, which may reflect limited profitability compared to revenue growth.
  • The company's cash reserves as of December 31, 2024, were relatively low at approximately $2.4 million, which could impact liquidity and financial flexibility.

FAQ

What is Postal Realty Trust's 2025 AFFO guidance?

The company expects 2025 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) between $1.20 and $1.22 per diluted share.

How many properties did Postal Realty acquire in 2024?

In 2024, Postal Realty acquired a total of 197 properties for approximately $91 million, excluding closing costs.

What is the significance of the new leasing terms?

The new leases include 3% annual rent escalations and an average term of ten years, enhancing revenue stability.

How much did Postal Realty increase its dividend?

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2425 per share, marking the seventh consecutive year of dividend increases.

What were the results for net income in 2024?

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the year 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PSTL Insider Trading Activity

$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW SPODEK (CEO and Director) purchased 7,968 shares for an estimated $103,584

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




- Introduces 2025 AFFO Guidance of $1.20 to $1.22 per diluted share -




- Executed New Leases with 3% Annual Rent Escalations & Ten-Year Term -




- 2024 Acquisitions of $91 Million at an Average Capitalization Rate of 7.6% -




- Raised Dividend per share for Seventh Consecutive Year -



CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.




Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024




  • Acquired 63 USPS properties for approximately $30.7 million, excluding closing costs


  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share


  • Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $9.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share


  • Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") was $10.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share


  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.2425 per share, a 1.0% increase over the fourth quarter 2023 dividend






Highlights for the Year Ended


December 31, 2024




  • Acquired 197 properties for approximately $91 million in 2024, excluding closing costs


  • Rental income increased 20.0% from 2023 to 2024, reflecting internal growth and acquisitions


  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share


  • FFO was $28.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share


  • AFFO was $33.7 million, or $1.16 per diluted share


  • Paid aggregate dividends of $0.96 per share for calendar year 2024


  • Added $50 million to the term loan maturing in February 2028 and increased the term loan accordion feature under the credit facilities by $50 million


  • Executed new leases for 95% of the 2023 and 99% of the 2024 aggregate expired rent as of February 14, 2025 and remaining leases are in process


  • Agreed to new rents on all negotiated leases with the USPS for leases that expired and those set to expire in 2025 except for some recent 2024 acquisitions





"2024 was a strong operational year for the Company defined by successful re-leasing including 3% annual rent escalations and the introduction of 10-year lease terms fueling our internal growth," said Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased that this contributed to 2024 AFFO of $1.16 per share, an 8.4% increase from 2023. Our success during 2024 has provided us with the visibility to provide AFFO guidance for the first time as a public company of $1.20 to $1.22 per diluted share for 2025. Postal Realty is well positioned for continued internal and external growth, and we remain confident in the strength of our partnership with the Postal Service."




Property Portfolio & Acquisitions



The Company’s owned portfolio was 99.6% occupied, comprised of 1,703 properties across 49 states and one territory with approximately 6.4 million net leasable interior square feet and a weighted average rental rate of $10.60 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2024. The weighted average rental rate consisted of $12.81 per leasable square foot on last-mile and flex properties and $3.83 on industrial properties.



During the fourth quarter, the Company acquired 63 last-mile and flex properties leased to the USPS for approximately $30.7 million, excluding closing costs, comprising approximately 176,000 net leasable interior square feet at a weighted average rental rate of $13.75 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2024.




Leasing



As of February 14, 2025, the Company had received 89 fully executed new leases from the USPS representing 95% of the aggregate 2023 expired rent and 119 fully executed new leases from the USPS representing 99% of the aggregate 2024 expired rent. All executed leases were subject to 3% annual rent escalations. The total net lump sum catch-up payment received from the USPS related to the 2023 leases was approximately $3.0 million, comprised of $2.6 million for leases executed during 2024 and $0.4 million for leases executed subsequent to quarter end. The total net lump sum catch-up payment received from the USPS related to the 2024 leases was approximately $0.4 million, comprised of $0.4 million for leases executed during 2024. The Company has agreed to rents for new leases with the USPS for leases expired and those set to expire in 2025 not subject to renewal options.




Balance Sheet & Capital Markets Activity



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $2.4 million of cash and property-related reserves, and approximately $296 million of net debt with a weighted average interest rate of 4.35%. At the end of the fourth quarter, 95% of the Company's debt outstanding was set to fixed rates (when taking into account interest rate hedges), and the Company's $150 million revolving credit facility had $136 million undrawn.



On October 25, 2024, the Company amended its credit facilities to, among other things, add $50.0 of commitments to the term maturing in February 2028, increase the accordion feature under the credit facilities for term loans to $50.0 million and replace Bank of Montreal with Truist Bank as the administrative agent. $40.0 million was drawn by the Company on the closing date of the transaction and $10.0 million remained undrawn and available on a delayed-draw basis. In connection with the $40.0 million draw, the Company also entered into an interest rate swap that effectively fixed the interest rate through February 2028 at a current rate of 5.27%. On November 21, 2024, the Company drew $10.0 million on the term loan maturing in February 2028. In connection with the draw, the Company entered into an interest rate swap that effectively fixed the interest rate through February 2028 at a current rate of 5.55%. The proceeds from the draws were used to repay the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.



During the year, the Company issued 1,420,791 shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program at an average price of $14.35 per share for total gross proceeds of $20.4 million. Additionally, the Company issued 664,182 common units in its operating partnership as part of the consideration for acquisitions at an average price per unit of $14.17.




Dividend



On January 30, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend equates to $0.97 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.




Subsequent Events



Subsequent to quarter end and through February 14, 2025, the Company acquired 18 properties comprising approximately 53,000 net leasable interior square feet for approximately $8.4 million, excluding closing costs. The Company had another 14 properties totaling approximately $8.9 million under definitive contracts.



The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved a common stock repurchase program (the "Program"). Under the Program, the Company may acquire shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share ("Class A Common Stock"), in the open market, from time to time, in block trades, or otherwise, for a total purchase price of up to $25,000,000 all in accordance with U.S. securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Program does not require the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of Class A Common Stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.




2025 Guidance



The Company currently expects 2025 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis to be within a range of $1.20 to $1.22. The guidance range includes an estimate for investment volume of $80 to $90 million, and Cash G&A expense of $10.5 million to $11.0 million.



Note: The Company does not provide guidance with respect to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or provide reconciliations to GAAP from its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of AFFO per share guidance due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the effect, timing and significance of certain amounts in the reconciliation that would be required by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Examples of these amounts include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions or developments. In addition, certain non-recurring items may also significantly affect net income but are generally adjusted for in AFFO. Based on our historical experience, the dollar amounts of these items could be significant, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance period.




Webcast and Conference Call Details



The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.




Replay



A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 13, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13750499.




Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information



An explanation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, including, FFO, AFFO and net debt, as well as reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included below.



The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than the Company does and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.



The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for recurring capital expenditures (defined as all capital expenditures and leasing costs that are recurring in nature, excluding expenditures that (i) are for items identified or existing at the time a property was acquired or contributed (including through the Company’s formation transactions), (ii) are part of a strategic plan intended to increase the value or revenue-generating ability of a property, (iii) are considered infrequent or extraordinary in nature, or (iv) for casualty damage), acquisition-related expenses (defined as expenses that are incurred for investment purposes and business acquisitions and do not correlate with the ongoing operations of the Company’s existing portfolio, including due diligence costs for acquisitions not consummated and certain professional fees incurred that were directly related to completed acquisitions or dispositions and integration of acquired business) that are not capitalized, and certain other non-recurring expenses and then adding back non-cash items including: write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees, straight-line rent and other adjustments (including lump sum catch up amounts for increased rents, net of any lease incentives), fair value lease adjustments, income/(expenses) on insurance recoveries from casualties, casualty losses, non-real estate depreciation and amortization and non-cash components of compensation expense. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of the Company’s operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is widely used by other REITs and is helpful to investors as a meaningful additional measure of the Company’s ability to make capital investments. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as the Company does and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.



The Company calculates its net debt as total debt less cash and property-related reserves. Net debt as of December 31, 2024 is calculated as total debt of approximately $298 million less cash and property-related reserves of approximately $2.4 million.



These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of the Company’s operating performance to net income. Management believes that accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. As a result, the Company believes that the additive use of FFO and AFFO, together with the required GAAP presentation, is widely-used by the Company’s competitors and other REITs and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s performance and a more informed and appropriate basis on which to make investment decisions.




Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, our 2025 guidance, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated growth and ability to obtain financing and close on pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.




About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.



Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.




Contact:



Investor Relations and Media Relations


Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com


Phone: 516-232-8900




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Postal Realty Trust, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in thousands, except per share data)




For the Three Months Ended December 31,


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Revenues:





Rental income
$
20,403


$
16,271


$
73,143


$
60,970

Fee and other

965



730



3,229



2,742


Total revenues

21,368



17,001



76,372



63,712


Operating expenses:







Real estate taxes

2,676



2,448



9,850



8,549

Property operating expenses

2,117



1,870



9,124



6,825

General and administrative

3,912



3,533



16,008



14,654

Casualty and impairment losses, net

188








404






Depreciation and amortization

5,627



5,151



22,202



19,688


Total operating expenses

14,520



13,002



57,588



49,716









Gain on sale of real estate assets

2,393








2,393















Income from operations

9,241



3,999



21,177



13,996









Other (expense)/income

(53
)


195



21



679










Interest expense, net:







Contractual interest expense

(3,270
)


(2,546
)


(12,041
)


(9,339
)

Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees

(204
)


(182
)


(746
)


(686
)

Interest income

13



4



26



5


Total interest expense, net

(3,461
)


(2,724
)


(12,761
)


(10,020
)










Income before income tax expense

5,727



1,470



8,437



4,655

Income tax expense

(42
)


(16
)


(116
)


(72
)










Net income

5,685



1,454



8,321



4,583

Net income attributable to operating partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests

(1,180
)


(270
)


(1,725
)


(874
)










Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
4,505


$
1,184


$
6,596


$
3,709










Net income per share:







Basic and Diluted
$
0.17


$
0.04


$
0.21


$
0.12










Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic and Diluted

23,130,477



21,396,955



22,565,155



20,145,151


























































































































































































































































































































































































































Postal Realty Trust, Inc.


Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except par value and share data)




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Assets



Investments:



Real estate properties, at cost:



Land
$
128,457


$
106,074

Building and improvements

512,248



443,470

Tenant improvements

7,501



6,977

Total real estate properties, at cost

648,206



556,521

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(58,175
)


(43,791
)

Total real estate properties, net

590,031



512,730

Investment in financing leases, net

15,951



16,042

Total real estate investments, net

605,982



528,772

Cash

1,799



2,235

Escrow and reserves

744



632

Rent and other receivables

6,658



4,750

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

14,519



13,369

Goodwill

1,536



1,536

Deferred rent receivable

2,639



1,542

In-place lease intangibles, net

12,636



14,154

Above market leases, net

305



355


Total Assets
$
646,818


$
567,345






Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:



Term loans, net
$
248,790


$
198,801

Revolving credit facility

14,000



9,000

Secured borrowings, net

33,918



32,823

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other, net

16,441



11,996

Below market leases, net

16,171



13,100


Total Liabilities

329,320



265,720






Commitments and Contingencies








Equity:



Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 23,494,487 and 21,933,005 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

235



219

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 27,206 shares authorized, 27,206 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









Additional paid-in capital

310,031



287,268

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,230



4,621

Accumulated deficit

(64,211
)


(48,546
)


Total Stockholders’ Equity

251,285



243,562

Operating partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests

66,213



58,063


Total Equity

317,498



301,625


Total Liabilities and Equity
$
646,818


$
567,345








































































































































































































































Postal Realty Trust, Inc.


Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and AFFO


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except share data)





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024


Net income

$
5,685


$
8,321

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets


5,600



22,095

Gain on sale of real estate assets


(2,393
)


(2,393
)

Impairment charges


68



68


FFO

$
8,960


$
28,091

Recurring capital expenditures


(184
)


(723
)

Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees and amortization of debt discount


206



749

Straight-line rent and other adjustments


719



1,585

Fair value lease adjustments


(808
)


(3,178
)

Acquisition-related and other expenses


122



396

Expenses (income) on insurance recoveries from casualties


53



(21
)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization


27



107

Casualty losses, net


120



336

Non-cash components of compensation expense


1,377



6,377


AFFO

$
10,592


$
33,719


FFO per common share and common unit outstanding

$
0.30


$
0.97


AFFO per common share and common unit outstanding

$
0.35


$
1.16


Weighted average common shares and common units outstanding, basic and diluted


29,860,647



29,036,504






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

PSTL

