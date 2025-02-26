Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Announces 2025 AFFO Guidance and Dividend Increase Amid Successful Leasing and Acquisition Strategies

Postal Realty Trust announced 2025 AFFO guidance of $1.20-$1.22 per share, increasing the dividend for the seventh year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





- Introduces 2025 AFFO Guidance of $1.20 to $1.22 per diluted share -









- Executed New Leases with 3% Annual Rent Escalations & Ten-Year Term -









- 2024 Acquisitions of $91 Million at an Average Capitalization Rate of 7.6% -









- Raised Dividend per share for Seventh Consecutive Year -







CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024









Acquired 63 USPS properties for approximately $30.7 million, excluding closing costs



Acquired 63 USPS properties for approximately $30.7 million, excluding closing costs



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share



Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $9.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share



Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $9.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share



Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") was $10.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share



Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") was $10.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share



Subsequent to quarter end, the Company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.2425 per share, a 1.0% increase over the fourth quarter 2023 dividend













Highlights for the Year Ended





December 31, 2024









Acquired 197 properties for approximately $91 million in 2024, excluding closing costs



Acquired 197 properties for approximately $91 million in 2024, excluding closing costs



Rental income increased 20.0% from 2023 to 2024, reflecting internal growth and acquisitions



Rental income increased 20.0% from 2023 to 2024, reflecting internal growth and acquisitions



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share



FFO was $28.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share



FFO was $28.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share



AFFO was $33.7 million, or $1.16 per diluted share



AFFO was $33.7 million, or $1.16 per diluted share



Paid aggregate dividends of $0.96 per share for calendar year 2024



Paid aggregate dividends of $0.96 per share for calendar year 2024



Added $50 million to the term loan maturing in February 2028 and increased the term loan accordion feature under the credit facilities by $50 million



Added $50 million to the term loan maturing in February 2028 and increased the term loan accordion feature under the credit facilities by $50 million



Executed new leases for 95% of the 2023 and 99% of the 2024 aggregate expired rent as of February 14, 2025 and remaining leases are in process



Executed new leases for 95% of the 2023 and 99% of the 2024 aggregate expired rent as of February 14, 2025 and remaining leases are in process



Agreed to new rents on all negotiated leases with the USPS for leases that expired and those set to expire in 2025 except for some recent 2024 acquisitions











"2024 was a strong operational year for the Company defined by successful re-leasing including 3% annual rent escalations and the introduction of 10-year lease terms fueling our internal growth," said Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased that this contributed to 2024 AFFO of $1.16 per share, an 8.4% increase from 2023. Our success during 2024 has provided us with the visibility to provide AFFO guidance for the first time as a public company of $1.20 to $1.22 per diluted share for 2025. Postal Realty is well positioned for continued internal and external growth, and we remain confident in the strength of our partnership with the Postal Service."







Property Portfolio & Acquisitions







The Company’s owned portfolio was 99.6% occupied, comprised of 1,703 properties across 49 states and one territory with approximately 6.4 million net leasable interior square feet and a weighted average rental rate of $10.60 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2024. The weighted average rental rate consisted of $12.81 per leasable square foot on last-mile and flex properties and $3.83 on industrial properties.





During the fourth quarter, the Company acquired 63 last-mile and flex properties leased to the USPS for approximately $30.7 million, excluding closing costs, comprising approximately 176,000 net leasable interior square feet at a weighted average rental rate of $13.75 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2024.







Leasing







As of February 14, 2025, the Company had received 89 fully executed new leases from the USPS representing 95% of the aggregate 2023 expired rent and 119 fully executed new leases from the USPS representing 99% of the aggregate 2024 expired rent. All executed leases were subject to 3% annual rent escalations. The total net lump sum catch-up payment received from the USPS related to the 2023 leases was approximately $3.0 million, comprised of $2.6 million for leases executed during 2024 and $0.4 million for leases executed subsequent to quarter end. The total net lump sum catch-up payment received from the USPS related to the 2024 leases was approximately $0.4 million, comprised of $0.4 million for leases executed during 2024. The Company has agreed to rents for new leases with the USPS for leases expired and those set to expire in 2025 not subject to renewal options.







Balance Sheet & Capital Markets Activity







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $2.4 million of cash and property-related reserves, and approximately $296 million of net debt with a weighted average interest rate of 4.35%. At the end of the fourth quarter, 95% of the Company's debt outstanding was set to fixed rates (when taking into account interest rate hedges), and the Company's $150 million revolving credit facility had $136 million undrawn.





On October 25, 2024, the Company amended its credit facilities to, among other things, add $50.0 of commitments to the term maturing in February 2028, increase the accordion feature under the credit facilities for term loans to $50.0 million and replace Bank of Montreal with Truist Bank as the administrative agent. $40.0 million was drawn by the Company on the closing date of the transaction and $10.0 million remained undrawn and available on a delayed-draw basis. In connection with the $40.0 million draw, the Company also entered into an interest rate swap that effectively fixed the interest rate through February 2028 at a current rate of 5.27%. On November 21, 2024, the Company drew $10.0 million on the term loan maturing in February 2028. In connection with the draw, the Company entered into an interest rate swap that effectively fixed the interest rate through February 2028 at a current rate of 5.55%. The proceeds from the draws were used to repay the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.





During the year, the Company issued 1,420,791 shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program at an average price of $14.35 per share for total gross proceeds of $20.4 million. Additionally, the Company issued 664,182 common units in its operating partnership as part of the consideration for acquisitions at an average price per unit of $14.17.







Dividend







On January 30, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend equates to $0.97 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.







Subsequent Events







Subsequent to quarter end and through February 14, 2025, the Company acquired 18 properties comprising approximately 53,000 net leasable interior square feet for approximately $8.4 million, excluding closing costs. The Company had another 14 properties totaling approximately $8.9 million under definitive contracts.





The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved a common stock repurchase program (the "Program"). Under the Program, the Company may acquire shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share ("Class A Common Stock"), in the open market, from time to time, in block trades, or otherwise, for a total purchase price of up to $25,000,000 all in accordance with U.S. securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Program does not require the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of Class A Common Stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.







2025 Guidance







The Company currently expects 2025 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis to be within a range of $1.20 to $1.22. The guidance range includes an estimate for investment volume of $80 to $90 million, and Cash G&A expense of $10.5 million to $11.0 million.





Note: The Company does not provide guidance with respect to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or provide reconciliations to GAAP from its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of AFFO per share guidance due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the effect, timing and significance of certain amounts in the reconciliation that would be required by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Examples of these amounts include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions or developments. In addition, certain non-recurring items may also significantly affect net income but are generally adjusted for in AFFO. Based on our historical experience, the dollar amounts of these items could be significant, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance period.







Webcast and Conference Call Details







The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.







Replay







A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 13, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13750499.







Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information







An explanation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, including, FFO, AFFO and net debt, as well as reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included below.





The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than the Company does and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.





The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for recurring capital expenditures (defined as all capital expenditures and leasing costs that are recurring in nature, excluding expenditures that (i) are for items identified or existing at the time a property was acquired or contributed (including through the Company’s formation transactions), (ii) are part of a strategic plan intended to increase the value or revenue-generating ability of a property, (iii) are considered infrequent or extraordinary in nature, or (iv) for casualty damage), acquisition-related expenses (defined as expenses that are incurred for investment purposes and business acquisitions and do not correlate with the ongoing operations of the Company’s existing portfolio, including due diligence costs for acquisitions not consummated and certain professional fees incurred that were directly related to completed acquisitions or dispositions and integration of acquired business) that are not capitalized, and certain other non-recurring expenses and then adding back non-cash items including: write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees, straight-line rent and other adjustments (including lump sum catch up amounts for increased rents, net of any lease incentives), fair value lease adjustments, income/(expenses) on insurance recoveries from casualties, casualty losses, non-real estate depreciation and amortization and non-cash components of compensation expense. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of the Company’s operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is widely used by other REITs and is helpful to investors as a meaningful additional measure of the Company’s ability to make capital investments. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as the Company does and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.





The Company calculates its net debt as total debt less cash and property-related reserves. Net debt as of December 31, 2024 is calculated as total debt of approximately $298 million less cash and property-related reserves of approximately $2.4 million.





These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of the Company’s operating performance to net income. Management believes that accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. As a result, the Company believes that the additive use of FFO and AFFO, together with the required GAAP presentation, is widely-used by the Company’s competitors and other REITs and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s performance and a more informed and appropriate basis on which to make investment decisions.







Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, our 2025 guidance, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated growth and ability to obtain financing and close on pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.







Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.







Contact:







Investor Relations and Media Relations





Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com





Phone: 516-232-8900











Postal Realty Trust, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except per share data)





























For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenues:































Rental income





$





20,403













$





16,271













$





73,143













$





60,970













Fee and other









965

















730

















3,229

















2,742















Total revenues











21,368

















17,001

















76,372

















63,712















Operating expenses:







































Real estate taxes









2,676

















2,448

















9,850

















8,549













Property operating expenses









2,117

















1,870

















9,124

















6,825













General and administrative









3,912

















3,533

















16,008

















14,654













Casualty and impairment losses, net









188

















—

















404

















—













Depreciation and amortization









5,627

















5,151

















22,202

















19,688















Total operating expenses











14,520

















13,002

















57,588

















49,716

















































Gain on sale of real estate assets









2,393

















—

















2,393

















—



















































Income from operations











9,241

















3,999

















21,177

















13,996

















































Other (expense)/income









(53





)













195

















21

















679



















































Interest expense, net:







































Contractual interest expense









(3,270





)













(2,546





)













(12,041





)













(9,339





)









Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees









(204





)













(182





)













(746





)













(686





)









Interest income









13

















4

















26

















5















Total interest expense, net











(3,461





)













(2,724





)













(12,761





)













(10,020





)















































Income before income tax expense











5,727

















1,470

















8,437

















4,655













Income tax expense









(42





)













(16





)













(116





)













(72





)















































Net income











5,685

















1,454

















8,321

















4,583













Net income attributable to operating partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests









(1,180





)













(270





)













(1,725





)













(874





)















































Net income attributable to common stockholders







$





4,505













$





1,184













$





6,596













$





3,709



















































Net income per share:







































Basic and Diluted





$





0.17













$





0.04













$





0.21













$





0.12



















































Weighted average common shares outstanding:







































Basic and Diluted









23,130,477

















21,396,955

















22,565,155

















20,145,151



































Postal Realty Trust, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets















(In thousands, except par value and share data)



























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets























Investments:





















Real estate properties, at cost:





















Land





$





128,457













$





106,074













Building and improvements









512,248

















443,470













Tenant improvements









7,501

















6,977













Total real estate properties, at cost









648,206

















556,521













Less: Accumulated depreciation









(58,175





)













(43,791





)









Total real estate properties, net









590,031

















512,730













Investment in financing leases, net









15,951

















16,042













Total real estate investments, net









605,982

















528,772













Cash









1,799

















2,235













Escrow and reserves









744

















632













Rent and other receivables









6,658

















4,750













Prepaid expenses and other assets, net









14,519

















13,369













Goodwill









1,536

















1,536













Deferred rent receivable









2,639

















1,542













In-place lease intangibles, net









12,636

















14,154













Above market leases, net









305

















355















Total Assets







$





646,818













$





567,345



































Liabilities and Equity

























Liabilities:























Term loans, net





$





248,790













$





198,801













Revolving credit facility









14,000

















9,000













Secured borrowings, net









33,918

















32,823













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other, net









16,441

















11,996













Below market leases, net









16,171

















13,100















Total Liabilities











329,320

















265,720



































Commitments and Contingencies













































Equity:























Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 23,494,487 and 21,933,005 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









235

















219













Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 27,206 shares authorized, 27,206 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









310,031

















287,268













Accumulated other comprehensive income









5,230

















4,621













Accumulated deficit









(64,211





)













(48,546





)











Total Stockholders’ Equity











251,285

















243,562













Operating partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests









66,213

















58,063















Total Equity











317,498

















301,625















Total Liabilities and Equity







$





646,818













$





567,345



































Postal Realty Trust, Inc.













Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and AFFO













(Unaudited)













(In thousands, except share data)





























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024













Net income











$





5,685













$





8,321













Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets













5,600

















22,095













Gain on sale of real estate assets













(2,393





)













(2,393





)









Impairment charges













68

















68















FFO











$





8,960













$





28,091













Recurring capital expenditures













(184





)













(723





)









Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees and amortization of debt discount













206

















749













Straight-line rent and other adjustments













719

















1,585













Fair value lease adjustments













(808





)













(3,178





)









Acquisition-related and other expenses













122

















396













Expenses (income) on insurance recoveries from casualties













53

















(21





)









Non-real estate depreciation and amortization













27

















107













Casualty losses, net













120

















336













Non-cash components of compensation expense













1,377

















6,377















AFFO











$





10,592













$





33,719















FFO per common share and common unit outstanding











$





0.30













$





0.97















AFFO per common share and common unit outstanding











$





0.35













$





1.16















Weighted average common shares and common units outstanding, basic and diluted















29,860,647

















29,036,504



















