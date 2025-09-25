Postal Realty Trust Appoints Steve Bakke As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) said on Thursday that it has appointed Steve Bakke as Chief Financial Officer effective on or about November 5 to replace Interim CFO, Jeremy Garber.

Bakke joins Postal Realty Trust from Realty Income Corporation (O), where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance. Earlier, he had worked as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets at Site Centers Corporation (SITC) in New York.

In June, Postal Realty appointed its President, Treasurer, and Secretary, Jeremy Garber, as Interim CFO after Robert Klein announced his plan to resign as Chief Financial Officer.

