Postal Realty Trust Announces 1.0% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.2425 per Share

Postal Realty Trust announced a quarterly dividend increase of 1.0% to $0.2425 per share, payable August 29, 2025.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share for its Class A common stock, marking a 1.0% increase from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of July 31, 2025. The company manages over 2,150 properties primarily leased to the U.S. Postal Service. Alongside the dividend announcement, the press release includes a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s operations and the real estate market.

The board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend increase of 1.0% from the previous quarter, signaling financial stability and shareholder value enhancement.

The upcoming dividend payment date provides investors with a clear timeline for receiving their returns, which may positively impact investor sentiment.

Ownership and management of over 2,150 properties leased primarily to the USPS indicate a strong portfolio and potential for reliable income generation.

Being an internally managed REIT suggests operational efficiency and flexibility in decision-making regarding property management and investments.

The increase in quarterly dividend is minimal at 1.0%, which may indicate limited growth potential and could be perceived as a lack of confidence in the company’s future earnings.

The reliance on the USPS for property leases poses a significant risk, particularly given potential uncertainties surrounding the USPS's financial health and the possibility of lease terminations or non-renewals.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which include numerous uncertainties and risks, potentially signaling to investors that the company's future performance is not guaranteed.

What is the new dividend amount for Postal Realty Trust's Class A common stock?

The new quarterly dividend is $0.2425 per share, reflecting a 1.0% increase.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 31, 2025.

What is Postal Realty Trust's primary business model?

Postal Realty Trust primarily owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service (USPS).

How many properties does Postal Realty Trust manage?

Postal Realty Trust manages over 2,150 properties across various types, including post offices and industrial facilities.

Where can I find more information about Postal Realty Trust?

More information is available on the Postal Realty Trust website at postalrealtytrust.com.

$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT BRANDWEIN (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,606 shares for an estimated $325,999 .

. JEREMY GARBER (Pres., Treasurer & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $112,054.

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSTL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

CEDARHURST, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,150 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock in the amount of $0.2425 per share. This represents a 1.0% increase from the second quarter 2024 dividend. The dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2025.







Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,150 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.







This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com







Phone: (516) 232-8900



