Post Q2 Earnings, Is Chevron a Name to Watch or One to Chase?

Chevron Corporation’s CVX second-quarter earnings beat Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the broader narrative remains layered. While adjusted EPS of $1.77 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70, it still marked a notable decline from the prior year’s $2.55. This drop, despite record oil-equivalent production, underscores the increasingly complex environment Chevron is navigating — one marked by volatile commodity prices, margin compression, and strategic realignment.



Chevron stock has gained 5.7% over the past year, outperforming industry peers like ExxonMobil XOM and Shell SHEL. That relative strength underscores the company’s resilience. In Q2 alone, Chevron generated $8.6 billion in operating cash flow and nearly $5 billion in free cash flow while returning $6 billion to its shareholders. The successful closure of the Hess acquisition further adds to its long-term growth story. But beneath this surface, investors must balance several moving parts — dilution concerns, margin headwinds, macro risk factors, and regulatory hurdles. Taken together, an investment decision calls for deeper scrutiny.

1-Year Price Performance Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hess Deal Closes, But Challenges Remain

Chevron’s long-awaited acquisition of Hess has finally closed, bringing valuable assets into its portfolio, including a 30% stake in the Stabroek block in Guyana. This is expected to add up to 500,000 barrels per day to Chevron’s production base and $1 billion in free cash flow by the year-end. Yet integration costs and ongoing arbitration with ExxonMobil over preemption rights cast a shadow. While Chevron legally prevailed to complete the deal, any delay in unlocking full synergies could impact near-term returns.



Moreover, the Hess deal adds roughly 301 million new shares to Chevron’s float, raising dilution concerns. Management is countering this with an aggressive buyback program — having already repurchased over 50% of the newly issued shares — but full mitigation depends on continued operational efficiency and steady free cash flow. ExxonMobil, which has clashed with Chevron over Guyana rights, continues to expand aggressively in the region with plans for eight offshore projects. Chevron’s execution will need to match this pace to remain competitive.

Image Source: Chevron Corporation

Commodity Price Pressures Cloud the Outlook

While Chevron’s upstream production reached a record 3.396 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d) in Q2, earnings from the segment declined 39% year over year. Lower liquids realizations were the main culprit, with U.S. crude prices falling more than 20% to $47.77 per barrel, and international prices slipping 21.4% to $58.88. Despite improved natural gas pricing, especially in the United States, the drag from crude remains significant.



Looking ahead, Brent crude is projected to average just around $65 per barrel through 2026, and OPEC+ is expected to restore about 2.2 million barrels per day in supply. This looming overhang could keep prices under pressure, limiting the upside for Chevron and peers like Shell and ExxonMobil. Notably, Shell’s Q2 earnings also declined year over year, despite higher gas realizations, while ExxonMobil’s revenues slipped amid similar margin compression.

Refining Outlook and LNG Softness Weigh on Margins

Chevron’s downstream segment showed some resilience with a 23.5% profit jump year over year to $737 million, driven by better refined product margins. However, the outlook for refining margins remains challenged, especially when compared to the previous years. The company's U.S. refinery crude throughput hit a 20-year high in Q2 2025 due to recent optimization efforts, yet profit margins are not as strong as in 2024. Internationally, refining was also hurt by maintenance downtime and weaker profit spreads, with management signaling that this softness could continue into Q3. This persistent underperformance in refining is a concern because it could act as a drag on overall company margins, especially as upstream earnings face their own challenges from lower commodity prices.



Meanwhile, international LNG pricing remains subdued. Lower global demand, coupled with rising supply, particularly from Australia and the United States, is hurting Chevron’s gas earnings. While Shell saw a modest lift in LNG sales volumes in Q2, its integrated gas segment still posted a significant year-over-year income decline. Chevron is facing similar headwinds, and its long-term contracts are only partially shielding it from these market dynamics.

Capital Allocation Remains a Bright Spot

Despite external headwinds, Chevron continues to deliver solid cash returns. The company paid $2.9 billion in dividends and repurchased $2.7 billion in shares during Q2. Management expects full-year shareholder distributions to surpass 2024 levels, which may appeal to yield-seeking investors. Additionally, the company is pursuing $2-3 billion in cost savings by 2026, supported by AI-driven initiatives aimed at optimizing fracking and exploration analytics.



These moves, while encouraging, haven’t prevented CVX stock from trading at a forward P/E multiple above the industry average and its own five-year historical mean. ExxonMobil and Shell, by comparison, are trading at lower relative valuations. For valuation-conscious investors, this premium could prove difficult to justify unless Chevron demonstrates consistent margin expansion and synergy realization.

Valuation Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Permian Outperformance and Long-Term Leverage

Chevron’s U.S. operations posted a strong 7.8% year-over-year volume increase in Q2, driven largely by a record 869,000 BOE/d in the Permian Basin. The company aims to exceed 1 million BOE/d from the basin by 2027, with strong well performance and efficient tie-ins supporting this goal. This low-cost, high-margin asset remains a structural advantage, similar to ExxonMobil’s ambitious Permian plan post-Pioneer acquisition. However, Shell remains less exposed to the Permian, focusing instead on offshore and gas-heavy assets.



That said, even strong execution in the Permian may not be enough to offset softness in international markets and the increasing regulatory uncertainty around Chevron’s renewables strategy. Its $200 million bet on lithium assets in Texas and Arkansas is intriguing but comes with risk, especially as proposed legislation could stall EV-related tax credits and slow adoption timelines.

Should You Buy Chevron Shares Now?

Chevron’s Q2 results reflect a company executing well under tough conditions, but not without challenges. The Hess acquisition is a game-changer, yet integration costs, share dilution, and legal wrangling with ExxonMobil demand careful monitoring. Despite resilient production and solid capital returns, the company faces commodity price pressure, downstream headwinds, and LNG market weakness. Valuation also appears stretched versus peers like Shell and ExxonMobil.



With limited near-term catalysts, CVX currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The long-term story remains intact, but investors should wait for clearer signals of margin expansion and synergy realization before taking a more aggressive stance.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.