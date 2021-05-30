Post-Pandemic Travel May Come With Extra Costs

Image source: Getty Images

If you're planning to take a trip now that you're vaccinated, you may want to make sure that you have plenty of money set aside. That's because travel will most likely come with added costs for the near future.

With more demand for hotels, rental cars, and plane tickets, you can expect to pay a lot more than you usually would for your next vacation. Keep reading to learn more and to see what you can do about it.

With more demand, prices may be higher

In 2020, the travel industry came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many people chose to do their part and stay at home. Now that more people are vaccinated and states and countries are opening up, travel is on the minds of many.

Since more people want to travel, you may find that you're paying a higher price than usual for your next trip. For example, many rental car companies sold their vehicles during 2020 due to the lack of demand. Because of this, they now have fewer cars to offer tourists, which drives up the price of a rental. In some cases, rental companies have run out of vehicles entirely.

The added expenses don't stop there. Home rentals, hotels, and flights may also come with a higher sticker price. And you can expect these prices to continue to climb over the coming weeks and months as more people book their travel plans. That's why now may be a good time for you to make reservations and book tickets.

Watch out for testing and quarantine costs

When planning your trip, you'll also need to consider quarantine and testing costs. Depending on where you plan to visit, there may be strict travel restrictions in place. Some international destinations, for example, require visitors to quarantine after they arrive. In some cases, even if travelers present a negative test or are vaccinated, they may be required to quarantine.

If you're required to quarantine, it may be on your own dime. You'll want to factor that into your budget if you are considering a visit to a country with strict entry requirements. Travelers should also remember that a negative test taken within three days of departure is required when flying to the United States. If you're traveling as a couple or a family, these costs can quickly add up.

One resource for travelers is Test for Travel. Here, you can find COVID-19 testing locations worldwide if you plan to travel. You can search by area and get information on test center addresses, the type of tests available, payment methods accepted, and testing result timelines.

Setting a realistic budget is key

As you begin to plan your vacation, don't forget to create a budget. Planning and budgeting can help you to enjoy your trip better, and it means you'll leave feeling prepared.

Here are some tips that can help you minimize added post-pandemic travel costs:

Start saving extra money now. The sooner you begin saving for your future trip, the bigger the budget you will have.

Book as far in advance as possible. This can help you to secure lower pricing.

Use a travel rewards credit card. You can earn points on your travel bookings, and these rewards can help offset the extra costs of your trip.

If you have flexibility, travel during the offseason. It may be tempting to plan a big summer adventure, but that's likely the same idea everyone else has. Booking a fall or winter trip may mean you get to enjoy a less crowded destination and cheaper costs.

Get creative with car rentals. If you need to rent a car for your vacation, consider cost-cutting ideas like using a car-sharing rental service. You can also try picking up your car rental away from the airport where costs might be lower. You can even see if your credit card offers rental car insurance to help save you money.

While your next trip may be more expensive, it's possible to find ways to save money and trim costs. For example, take a look at our list of the best credit cards. You'll find cards with plenty of perks, including ways to earn rewards and sign-up bonuses, which can help fund your next vacation.

