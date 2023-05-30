News & Insights

US Markets
MMM

'Post-it' maker 3M India's March-qtr profit rises on strong demand

Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

May 30, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - 3M India TMIN.NS reported a 24% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, aided by robust demand in its transportation and electronics segment.

Consolidated profit after tax rose to 1.36 billion rupees ($16.4 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from 1.11 billion rupees a year earlier.

3M India, which makes everything from 'Scotch' tape and 'Post-it' notes to power tools and medical products, has been raising prices to offset the hit from surging commodity costs.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the Indian arm of the U.S.-based 3M Co MMM.N rose 13% to 10.46 billion rupees, outpacing an 11.3% growth in total expenses to 8.72 billion rupees.

Revenue from its transportation and electronics business, which makes power tools and cables, grew nearly 27% to 4.35 billion rupees, while profit more than doubled.

The segment is the biggest contributor to the company's revenue and profit, accounting for about 42% of overall revenue this quarter.

3M India said it has approved discussions and negotiations related to the manufacturing and distributorship of healthcare products with its U.S.-based sister firm 3M Health Care.

The Bangalore-based company's healthcare segment saw strong revenue growth of 17.2% during the March quarter, while revenue for its safety and industrial business grew 2.7%.

3M India's shares hit a 15-month high after the results, rising as much as 3.5%. Shares have risen about 11% so far this year, following a 10.3% decline in 2022.

($1 = 82.7426 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.